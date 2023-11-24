Durban — Disgruntled parents got into a war of words and fist fights with one another after the deputy principal at a local primary school, in Durban, was reinstated at the school on Thursday. Some parents accepted the decision by the Department of Education while others did not. Some parents claimed that the deputy principal, whose name was withheld, was disrespectful and there were allegations of rape made against him.

Others said the allegations were not proven, no criminal cases were opened at the police station and that he was an excellent maths teacher. The school cannot be named because it will identify the deputy principal, who is accused of rape. A source close to the matter told the Daily News on Thursday that the core of the problem in the school was the position of him being a deputy principal.

“The deputy principal and the current principal were both running for this position together. During that time, he was accused of many things, including rape,” said the source. On Wednesday, the department’s circuit manager came to the school to notify staff and the school governing body (SGB) of the deputy principal’s return on Thursday. When the Daily News arrived there were two police vehicles at the school and the tense situation had calmed. The department convened a meeting with parents, the SGB and the circuit manager.

In the meeting, an SGB member told parents that they were disappointed with the decision. He said that they were still planning to take the matter forward. A parent said that she did not care whether this teacher had been cleared of his cases. “We don’t need him in this school, the relationship he had with the community is finished,” she said.

Another parent, who did not give his name, said teachers should respect community members. He accused the teacher of calling them barbarians and said he was disrespectful. “What we need to make clear here is that if this teacher returns we will protest and block the entrance to the school. He is no longer welcome here. “He must know that his relationship with us is finished,” said the parent.

The circuit manager stood up and said she was also disappointed. “However, I do not have the power to question the decision of the department. This is beyond me, this came from the MEC Mbali Frazer,” she said. The department’s spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, condemned the incident and said if the parents were not happy with the decision, they should appeal.

“Now that the procedures and processes for dealing with the matter have unfolded and there is a verdict, parents should respect that. “We are appealing to the parents to respect the rule of law,“ said Mahlambi. There have been three incidents of violence in schools this week. IOL reported that a school principal was shot and killed at a primary school in Mariannhill and on Thursday the Daily News reported that an invigilator was assaulted at a school in Umlazi.