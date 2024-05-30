Drama-free election as millions vote

Durban — The fiercely-contested election went ahead on Wednesday without major glitches or political-related violence in KwaZulu-Natal as millions cast their votes during the 7th national general election. With heightened threats of violence predicted from the Jacob Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), the police, led by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, left nothing to chance and tightened the safety screws.

On Wednesday, he gave a briefing at the Hoy Park Stadium in Durban after landing in a police helicopter following his assessment of the hot spots in the province at about 2.30pm. He reported at the time that there had been no political clashes. “We will continue to ensure that there are no threats to disrupt this very important election. We have flown across the province and we have not received any report of violence.”

The government deployed 17 000 police officers and members of the SANDF to thwart any threats of violence among political opponents in the hotly-contested KZN and nationally. Eighty seats are up for grabs in KZN and 400 nationally. A total of 27.7 million people were registered to vote nationally, with more than 5.7 million registered to vote in KZN.

The ANC controls eight provinces, with the DA at the helm in the Western Cape. However, the ANC’s grip on KZN hangs in the balance for the first time since it dislodged the IFP in 2004, when the governing party won two-thirds of the national vote. The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said the results of the 2014 elections were expected to start coming in early this morning (Thursday) and continue on Friday. The official results were expected to be announced on Wednesday.

By noon on Wednesday, the situation was relatively calm in many voting stations across KZN, apart from a few glitches reported in uMlazi, south of Durban, where a voting station in the uMlazi K section experienced technical challenges that delayed voting by about an hour. The Daily News visited a number of voting stations in Durban, including one the biggest in the Durban City Hall. There was a snaking queue with many people waiting anxiously to cast their votes.

On Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said all districts were experiencing long queues at some voting stations and police were capacitating static officers at those voting stations with additional manpower. “The IEC has briefed the ProvJoc (Provincial Joint Operations Committee) meeting that they have provided enough contingency lights at all voting stations and that no interruptions are expected. Police remain on high alert as counting of votes will soon begin at some voting stations and police stand ready to handle any eventuality.” Police added that no ballots would be moved from the voting station to the intended destinations without police escorts.