Dream of young Durban rugby star to play abroad uncertain

Durban — Amanzimtoti High School rugby player Sandile Nkosingiphile Mbatha’s dream to play abroad depends on his raising enough funds to join the team in the under-16 Rugby Tour of Ireland in December. Sandile, 16, a Grade 10 pupil at Amanzimtoti High, was selected in April to participate in the Uhuru Rugby Tournament.

Sandile, from Sawpits near Mbumbulu south of Durban, took an interest in rugby last year after shifting from being a cricket player. According to his mother, Precious Mbatha, her son’s dream might be short-lived if he fails to raise the required tour funds of more than R15 000 before October 27. This comes after they have received the adjusted funds’ letter. She is proud of her son’s achievements. “We recently received an Adjusted Tour cost requiring us to raise the money. If we fail to raise the required money, he won’t be able to go. We plead with the community to assist us to meet this deadline. It's an opportunity of a lifetime and we are so proud of him,’’ said Precious.

Sandile said that one of the challenges was transitioning from being a cricket player to a rugby player. “The challenges were getting to know the sport itself and how it is played because I only recently started playing rugby. I had to put in the work and effort into this sport until I got an opportunity to go to Ireland,” said Sandile. Sandile said a rugby player from whom he draws courage and inspiration is Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.