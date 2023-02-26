Driver, elderly passenger, member of the public injured after car falls into strip mall

Durban — A driver, an elderly passenger and a member of the public were injured when a Subaru fell into a small strip mall in Umhlanga Rocks Drive in Durban North. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that, together with Netcare 911, they had responded to a collision in Umhlanga Rocks Drive in Durban North where a vehicle had fallen into a small strip mall in the area, leaving one woman with moderate injuries.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst elaborated, saying that on Saturday at 12.19pm, they had responded to the scene, where reports indicated that an elderly female driver had lost control of her car while trying to park it, accidentally pressing the accelerator. He said the vehicle had climbed up the pavement, shot down a passage, and then come to rest on a stairway. “When medics arrived on the scene, both the driver and her elderly passenger had fortunately only sustained minor injuries,” Herbst said.

“On closer inspection of the car, a metal railing had penetrated through the lower portion of the windscreen, narrowly missing the driver.” Herbst said that both of the car’s occupants, as well as a member of the public who was in the passage when the incident occurred, were assessed. However, they declined to be transported to hospital by ambulance. Emer-G-Med and Netcare 911 responded to a collision in Umhlanga Rocks Drive in Durban North where a vehicle had fallen into a small strip mall in the area, leaving one woman with moderate injuries. Picture: Netcare 911 Commenting on the incident, Hennie Helberg questioned why the eyesight on the Subaru had not stopped the vehicle.

Meanwhile, further up the North Coast, two people were left injured on the R102 on Saturday night. KwaZulu Private Ambulance spokesperson Chantell Botha said the service had responded to an incident on the R102 near Empangeni after it had received reports of a collision. “When emergency services arrived, they found that a vehicle had lost control and overturned,” Botha said.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two patients had sustained serious injuries.” Botha said the patients were treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment. Emer-G-Med and Netcare 911 responded to a collision in Umhlanga Rocks Drive in Durban North where a vehicle had fallen into a small strip mall in the area, leaving one woman with moderate injuries. Picture: Netcare 911 WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995