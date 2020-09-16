Driver in court after being arrested allegedly with R2m worth of dagga
Durban - A man was expected to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after he was arrested for transporting R2 million worth of dagga in the Vryheid area on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested when a multidisciplinary team acted on information about a vehicle transporting dagga from Paulpietersburg towards Vryheid. Police spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued until the vehicle was intercepted.
“Upon searching the vehicle, 11 bags containing dagga weighing 705kg were found. The 39-year-old driver was placed under arrest for possession of dagga. The estimated street value of the confiscated dagga is R2 million,” said Gwala.
Last week members of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) and officers from the Upper Tugela SAPS recovered 300kg of dagga with an estimated street value of R39 million last Wednesday.
SANDF Joint Operations Division spokesperson Jaco Theunissen said during the early hours of Wednesday morning the SANDF along the KZN international border with Lesotho conducted cordon and search operations with Upper Tugela SAPS in the eMaswazini area.
“During the operation, the members inspected an abandoned residence and discovered one rifle (rusted) with four live rounds and 300kg dagga with an estimated street value R39 000 000,” said Theunissen.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that an operation was conducted which led to the recovery of a rifle and six bags of dagga at a home at eMaswazini Reserve. No one was found and no arrests were made.
