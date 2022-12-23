Drivers and passengers urged to reduce alcohol consumption as Christmas draws near

Durban — The South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal has warned drivers and passengers to be cautious and reduce drinking alcohol as Christmas day nears, with more people travelling to different parts of the country to spend the day with their loved ones. Santaco KZN spokesperson Sifiso Shangase said it was imperative for passengers not to consume any alcohol when travelling as others end up not knowing where they are going and where they should get off.

Shangase further warned drivers to follow all the road rules and make sure that they are well-rested. “To the drivers, do not drink and drive. Respect the road rules, avoid overloads, especially the robots. Driving while the robot has told you to stop is wrong and puts everyone at risk,” said Shangase. He emphasised that vehicles should be in good condition. Shangase said that since they had added cameras to the vehicles, they would be able to see drivers’ behaviour and how passengers are treated, as it was important for them to be treated with respect.

High volume of travellers in various long distance taxi ranks around Durban of people travelling to their families all over the country for Christmas.Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Siphokazi Mjikelani, who was travelling with her three children to Ntlezi, said she was praying for a safe trip home and could not wait to see her family and be home. “I’m happy to be going home as I am in Durban for work,” she said, adding that this year had been better for her compared to the past two years, and she was looking forward to the new year. Thokozani Kobese, who lives in New Germany but was travelling to Flagstaff, said this year was hard for him as he was trying to get a job but was grateful because he was wrapping it up as an employed person. He said he could not wait to get home.

“Going home is always lovely because I will be seeing my whole family, and waking up at home is different from the city. When I wake up at home, I will be going to the garden to check on the corn,” he said. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa wished all the South Africans a blessed Christmas and said they must not forget those who are alone or unable to celebrate, as they instead battle for survival. “Let us stand together and extend a hand of kindness to those in need and offer support to those who are vulnerable,” said Hlabisa.

