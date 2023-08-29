Drone used to help locate the body of a man who drowned on the KZN North Coast

Durban — A drone was used to locate the body of a man who had drowned in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that IPSS Medical Rescue, together with Mandeni lifeguards, responded to the Tugela River mouth late on Sunday afternoon for reports of a possible drowning.

“Despite searching the area, the man was not found, and the search was called off due to low light,” Meyrick said. IPSS Medical Rescue and Mandeni lifeguards responded to the Tugela River mouth late on Sunday afternoon over reports of a possible drowning. Picture: IPSS S&R He said that on Monday morning, IPSS Search and Rescue (S&R), PACSys, SAPS K9 Search and Rescue and Mandeni lifeguards returned to the area to continue the search. “With the use of the drone, the body was located and had been recovered by lifeguards and IPSS S&R,” Meyrick said.

He also conveyed their condolences to friends and family of the victim. Police have been approached for comment. IPSS Medical Rescue and Mandeni lifeguards responded to the Tugela River mouth late on Sunday afternoon for reports of a possible drowning. Picture: IPSS S&R In an unrelated incident two weeks ago, the body of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in a dam on the KZN North Coast was recovered.

At the time of the incident, Meyrick said that the teenager was reportedly last seen by his friends while swimming in a dam in the Glendale area. A joint rescue effort by IPSS Medical Rescue and Umhali SAPS K9 Search & Rescue led to the recovery of the body. “The SAPS K9 Dante was used to locate the position of the missing boy before a dive operation was undertaken to recover the body of the boy.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," Meyrick said. The recovered body was handed over to Glendale SAPS.