Drug dealer under police guard in hospital after shoot-out with police

Durban — A suspected drug dealer is under police guard in hospital following a shoot-out with police in the Malukazi area, in Isipingo, on Tuesday. Two other suspects were also arrested and several firearms and ammunition were recovered.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a suspect is under police guard at a hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound in a shoot-out with police in the early hours of Tuesday, May 14. Officers from the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit acted on intelligence and went to execute a search warrant at a house in Malukazi, he said. “The suspect, believed to be a drug dealer, fired shots at the police and one officer sustained a minor gunshot wound,” Netshiunda said.

“The suspect was then arrested and found in possession of two firearms and ammunition. He was also charged with the attempted murder of police officers. “Further investigations led to the arrest of two other suspects who were found in possession of firearms and ammunition,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a suspect wanted in connection with a murder was shot and killed when he wrestled with a police officer to get a firearm on Monday night.

Netshiunda said KZN Provincial Stabilisation Team officers operationalised intelligence and arrested the suspect at the King Shaka International Airport as he attempted to flee the province. Investigations led police to a residential estate on Ashley Road in Hillcrest where police were searching for the suspect’s accomplice. “During the investigation, the suspect wanted to use the toilet and the officers freed one of his hands from the handcuffs and accompanied him to the toilet.

“With the police under the impression that the suspect was opening the drawer to reach for toilet paper, the suspected killer drew a firearm from the drawer and fired a shot. “A vigilant police officer reacted quickly and a wrestle for the firearm ensued. “During that tussle, the police officer tactically managed to retaliate and the suspect was fatally wounded,” Netshiunda said.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a murder in 2022 when a 24-year-old man was shot and killed during a church service in Wyebank. “The dead suspect and his accomplice allegedly went inside the premises on Mdoni Road and opened fire at the victim before fleeing the scene. “The search for the deceased suspect’s accomplice is under way,” Netshiunda added.