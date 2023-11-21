Durban — Police unions have hailed a police officer who was gunned down during a jewellery store robbery as a champion of law and order who was dedicated to ensuring the safety of citizens. Sergeant Riyadh Adams was gunned down at the Pavilion Mall on Sunday afternoon by two suspects linked to two cases of business robbery, who allegedly fired shots at the deceased.

The South African Policing Union (SAPU) and Popcru said Sergeant Adams was an exceptional officer dealing with organised crime. Sapu KZN regional manager Nurse Mdletshe said Adams was a truly dedicated officer who worked tirelessly to deal with drug syndicates. “I have known Adams for years, and he was an exceptional police officer who loved his job dearly. Sergeant dealt with serious cases which included the recovery of drugs and cybercrime matters. One of the top crime syndicates he probed includes the case of the ammunition stolen from a shipping container at a depot in Prospecton, in Isipingo, during Durban looting in 2021,” said Mdletshe.

According to police reports, Adams succumbed to his injuries after being attacked by a group of suspects who had allegedly robbed a jewellery store at the mall. The suspects fled the scene in two getaway cars, a bakkie and a silver Toyota Etios. Adams’s funeral service was held on Monday at his home in Mayville, and he was laid to rest in Browns Avenue in Overport.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Westville are searching for a group of suspects in connection with two cases of business robbery and the murder of a police officer. “Police are pleading with anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call our crime stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can be relayed through the MySAPS App,“ said Colonel Netshiunda. Sergeant Riyadh Adams died following an armed robbery at the Pavilion Shopping Mall on Sunday. Picture: Supplied Popcru KwaZulu-Natal secretary Nthabeleng Molefe said the union called for urgent intervention in the killing of police officers.

“These murder cases will continue rising if the government does not act immediately. The union is disheartened by these cases and police officers should not hesitate to protect themselves against the inhuman criminals destroying the security of the state,” said Molefe. Information at the police's disposal indicates that one of the suspects, who posed as a customer, entered a jewellery store with the other suspects. They then pointed a gun at the staff and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

Bonela Community Policing Forum Chairman and Deputy Chair for Cato Manor CPF Preggy Govender said the whole community was in pain and shocked. “I personally knew him for more than 15 years and was one of a kind. He loved his job and had so much respect for it. We are all shattered and Cato Manor will never be the same without him,” said Govender. Vicky Deppe, General Manager of The Pavilion Shopping Centre Management said it is with deep regret that the centre reports the passing of an official SAPS officer who courageously responded to the scene.