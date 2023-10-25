Du Plooy and Van de Winkel win Amashova Durban Classic

Durban – Rohan Du Plooy claimed victory as the men’s champion in a “very intense and exciting” finish at the Amashova Durban Classic 2023 on Sunday under challenging weather conditions. The heavy rains did not deter cyclists’ enthusiasm, and riders crossed the finish line with beaming smiles and high spirits.

Du Plooy’s, 29, finishing time was 02:20:24.02, and behind him in second and third place were Jaedon Terlouw and Gustav Basson respectively. Jo van de Winkel claimed victory in the women’s elite category with Carla Oberholzer taking close second place and Nadia Stuckler in third position. Jo van de Winkel claimed victory in the women’s elite category Amashova Durban Classic 2023. This year’s Amashova Durban Classic saw more than 4 000 cyclists taking part, cementing its status as one of South Africa’s premier cycling events. From amateurs to seasoned professionals, the race tested their mettle on the challenging course in wet and windy conditions along most of the route.

On his victory, Du Plooy said although he really enjoyed the race, the weather conditions were very challenging. “To win the Amashova, the oldest classic road cycling race in the country, is every cyclist’s dream, and certainly a big achievement for me,” he said. Du Plooy previously placed second in the Amashova, but this year he achieved first place overall in the 106km race.

Amashova race director Annie Batchelder shared excitement and gratitude for the remarkable turn-out for the 2023 encounter. “We are thrilled to see such a remarkable turn-out for the 2023 Amashova Durban Classic Race! The success of the Amashova Durban Classic Race would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, volunteers, and the local community. Their commitment to the event has been invaluable, and we are grateful for their contribution,” said Batchelder. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.