Duo accused of stealing eThekwini street lights to apply for bail

Durban — Two men charged with the theft of eThekwini Municipality street lights will make a bail application in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Hermino Nelson Afonso, 44, and Salomon Antonio Zibia, 31, both from Maputo, have requested an interpreter who can speak Portuguese.

The case was transferred from Manguzi Magistrate’s Court, an area near the Mozambican border where they were arrested with the lights. The state alleges that they had stolen the lights, valued at R156 000, on November 11, in Springfield which were in the possession of Skhumbuzo Vilakazi or eThekwini Municipality. On Wednesday, the Daily News reported that a preliminary report revealed possible collusion between the municipality’s electricity department staff and the two men.

The City’s electricity head, Maxwell Mthembu, told the publication that an internal investigation had pointed to an organised syndicate operating with internal and external people to steal the critical infrastructure. African Democratic Change councillor and concerned resident Visvin Reddy said he was deeply troubled by the revelation that certain rogue officials were colluding with external crime syndicates to steal critical infrastructure. Reddy said it was appalling to learn from Mthembu that these street lights were ordered by officials for areas that did not need them. “This means that the officials had planned this crime and then executed it.

“This situation cannot be allowed to go on, and we demand an immediate suspension of all implicated officials pending the outcome of the investigation. “We need proper management protocols in place with appropriate checks and balances that will ensure that this never happens again.” Reddy said. Reddy said residents of Durban were already experiencing street lights not working, and the theft of these lights only exacerbated the problem, causing even more frustration.

“It is a shame that we are facing such a challenge. We urge the municipality to take strict measures against corruption. “The investigation of these officials must be thorough and swift, and the appropriate disciplinary action should be taken. “We need accountability in our government, and we need it now,” said Reddy.