Durban-born cook climbs the culinary ladder to become executive chef at Sun International’s Palace

Durban - The love for food and the art of cooking have seen Wesli Jacobs climb the culinary ladder to become one of the best chefs in the Sun International group. WIth his dedication and passion for the hospitality industry, the 33-year-old Jacobs is now a proud executive chef at Sun International’s flagship property, The Palace of the Lost City.

Born in Durban, Jacobs learnt the cooking ropes from his mother and grandmother from the early age of 7, and holds a three-year diploma in cookery and kitchen management from the International Hotel School in Durban. Jacobs is studying towards a bachelor’s degree in business administration and hospitality management. He was previously executive chef at Sun International’s The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town, and has since relocated to Sun City with his family in November 2022.

“At The Table Bay, I learnt how to deal with five-star guests and VIPs from around the world. I would meet them to discuss menus for private events on their yachts parked in the V&A Waterfront, and work at a five-star level to create unique dishes.” Jacobs now brings these learnings to his new position at the helm of Sun City Resort’s biggest kitchens. “It is hot,” was his reply to how he is finding Rustenberg. “I am enjoying the new culture and languages – from Xhosa and Afrikaans in the Cape to Setswana and Sesotho here. I am adapting to my employees and understanding what they need to do their jobs well.”

His portfolio includes eight departments, with 85 people reporting to him. Jacobs is responsible for feeding guests at the 30-seater Tusk Bar, 240-seater breakfast buffet Crystal Court, 300-seater banqueting space, 50-seater Croc Lounge at the golf course, and 70-seater The Grill Room. “I also oversee catering staff, where we can do 300 meals each day,” he said. In keeping with the ethos of the legend of a lost African tribe, The Palace’s menus lean heavily on local dishes, with Jacobs keen to incorporate more locally produced vegetables, such as African spinach and mielies, as he refreshes the menus.

“In the North West Province, we are surrounded by the Big Five, so it’s all about serving the country’s finest game meat. “The Grill Room features ostrich, kudu, impala and springbok, and once the new menu is introduced, dishes like tripe, chakalaka and pap, which are unique to South Africa, will be added.” Jacobs described the menu as “contemporary Afro-Asian grill”, as he looks to create experiences which guests will not have anywhere else.

“Our pool menu now offers Neapolitan-style wood-fired sourdough pizzas, and we have played around with flavour profiles to offer luxurious combinations – think caviar, smoked salmon, cream cheese and pickled cucumber for something different.” Tusk Bar, a social environment, offers a number of tapas platters for two – a meat platter with boerewors wheels, steak, as well as salmon poke bowls. “We changed up the burgers to include pulled beef short rib, smoked bacon and mature cheddar, and when you order a drink, you get a corn snack, game biltong and spiced nuts to add a luxurious touch,” he said.

Jacobs added that each day is different and presents its own challenges from both staff and guests, which he views as opportunities. “I have daily meetings with the floor manager, where we discuss what training is required for waitrons. “Staff ‘masterclasses’ are held, where training on new dishes and cooking techniques, such as using nitrogen, foams or sous vide cooking, is done.

“We are bringing modern-day chef techniques into the kitchen and teaching the team,” he added. “We want to be known as the pinnacle in luxury and set the standard for others in the industry to follow. “I am influenced by the legacy of Sol Kerzner, who was a trendsetter, and I look to replicate that in food and service,” said Jacobs proudly.