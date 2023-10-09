Durban-born star dreams to inspire disabled artists

Durban — Inanda-born star Pinky “Pinky-1st lady” Khotsolo, who is an upcoming Afro-soul singer, songwriter and contemporary dancer, said her biggest dream is to empower other disabled artists just like her. Khotsolo, 34, started Drumroll Entertainment, which aims to empower artists living with disabilities and instil confidence in them. Khotsolo intends to educate people about the challenges disabled people face.

Khotsolo was not born disabled. Her life changed in 2007 after completing matric when doctors discovered that she had a spine problem, which led to her becoming a paraplegic and wheelchair-bound. She started singing during her high school days and turned professional in 2020. Khotsolo has shared the stage with one of the biggest artists in the country, BIG Zulu. Her biggest dream is to one day become a professional DJ to inspire other disabled artists. She is currently undertaking a professional DJ course. Her disability does not stop her from achieving her goals and dreams. Khotsolo won the Best Singer Award at the Inanda Youth Talent Awards. She also won the Women of Substance Awards, which is meant to honour women who contribute to the community, in September.

Khotsolo also intends to get disabled artists to share the same spotlight as other artists. “They must not pity us but treat us according to our work. We want to be given the same opportunities as everyone in entertainment,” Khotsolo said. She emphasised that disabled artists must not look down on themselves. They should accept their situations and strive to live their dreams.

“The mentality and perception around disabled people must change. We must love ourselves. “Work hard, being disabled does not mean you must stop chasing your dreams. They should expose themselves to opportunities out there,’’ said Khotsolo. She explained that one of the challenges they face as disabled artists is that they are not given equal opportunities on television shows, events, and radio plays.