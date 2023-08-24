Durban Business Fair reveals its new logo to celebrate 25-year milestone

Durban — The Durban Business Fair revealed its new logo prior to its fashion exhibition at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Thursday. This was part of the Durban Business Fair celebrating 25 years of existence since 1998. The fair will be held in September.

Phili Ndlovu, deputy chairperson of eThekwini Municipality economic development and planning committee said the aim of this event was to celebrate and showcase the impact the DBF had on the SMMEs within eThekwini for the past 25 years. Ndlovu revealed that more than R370 million has been invested to empower SMMEs since 1998 and to expose and capacitate local businesses. More than 100 000 people have participated in DBF since 1998.

Ndlovu also highlighted that the DBF remained the largest exhibition programme across South Africa, attracting more than 21 000 visitors. More than 20 000 sustainable jobs have been created through the DBF. Among the guests were SMMEs who saw success in their business through the DBF.

The House of St Luke, owner Mxolisi Mkhize from uMlazi in Durban, said the DBF has assisted him greatly. “I am the child who was born through the fair 12 years ago. I came in here knowing nothing about business. I owned my first sewing machine, got to live my dream, travelling around the world from Africa to Milan, Rome and Switzerland to explore businesses through the Durban Business Fair,” said Mkhize. The fashion star is also set to make a historic event, celebrating 12 years of existence of his business.