Durban businessman and former top cops indicted to high court on corruption charges

Durban - Businessman Thoshan Panday, his co-accused former SAPS Colonel Navin Madeo , Aswin Narainpershad and former provincial police commissioner Mmamyone Ngobeni have been indicted to appear in the high court on charges of corruption. The decision to transfer their case to the Durban High Court was made today after an appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. They are expected in the Durban High Court on February 8. Narainpershad was not in court as his son was said to have contracted Covid-19 and he was in self isolation. Five other people - whose names were not divulged to the media - were also indicted to appear in court in February.

The matter is in relation to a R47m World Cup accommodation tender scam they allegedly acted in concert with.

Panday was released on R100 000 one hundred thousand rand bail Madhoe and Narainpershad R10 000 bail each while Ngobeni was granted R20 000 bail on October 5

Their bail conditions are that they do not leave the province of KwaZulu Natal , hand in their passports to the Investigating Directorate

It is alleged that the accused defrauded the SAPS by hugely inflating prices for accommodation for police members during the World Cup 2010.

Further there were subsequent attempts to bribe a police officer and these are central component of the charges

It is alleged that Panday was aided by SAPS procurement manager a Colonel Navin Madhoe at the time in the SAPS but since resigned and another captain to score R47 million in contracts from the Saps in KwaZulu-Natal.

Daily News