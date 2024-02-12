Durban cops charged with murder head for pre-trial

Durban — In April the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court will hear the pre-trial conference of two Durban policemen who are accused of murder. Ntokozo Petros Dlamini, 47, from uMlazi, and Sthembiso Innocent Dlamini, 42, from Ntuzuma were not arrested but summoned to appear in court on December 12.

They are accused of murder where it is alleged that on February 23, 2017, in Maphephetheni in Inanda they killed Bhekizitha Enoch Gwala. They are also charged with attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, no further details are outlined in their charge sheet as to how the pair attempted to defeat the course of justice. On Monday the two officers appeared before Judge M Motala where State Prosecutor Advocate NE Kunene indicated that the duo were out on warning.

Kunene said the matter was on the roll to set a date for the pre-trial conference. Attorneys for the two men S Buthelezi and G Khumalo said they had been provided copies of the statements in relation to the investigation. Buthelezi and Khumalo asked that the matter be adjourned for them to consult with their clients after receipt of the copies of the statements.

The pre-trial conference is scheduled to be heard on April 5. Meanwhile also in April, the trial against a former Mariannhill sergeant charged with kidnapping and murder was to begin in the coming months in the Durban High Court. Ayanda Ntombela is alleged to have kidnapped and killed 27-year-old Sihle Mtshare in August last year. Ntombela faces a charge of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

In the matter, the State alleges that on or about August 21, 2022, and at or near Mpola Road, Mariannhill, Ntombela kidnapped Mtshare and that on or about August 21, 2022, and at or near Camperdown he killed him. And that further to this, between the period August 21, 2022, and September 8, 2022, and at or near Pinetown, Ntombela did unlawfully and with intent to defeat or obstruct the course of justice, commit an act of withholding information on the death of the deceased, which act defeated or obstructed the administration of justice.