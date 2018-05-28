Durban -A police officer has been hospitalised after being hit with a fire extinguisher during an attempted jailbreak at the Pinetown police station on Sunday.

KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said three prisoners aged between 20 and 25, who were arrested for robbery and house break-in, broke a cell door.

"They met an officer who was on duty at the time. They assaulted him with a fire extinguisher. He called for back-up and the prisoners were arrested before they could escape," she said.

They were charged with attempted murder, attempted escape from custody and malicious damage to property. They will appear at the Pinetown Magistrates Court soon.

Gwala said the officer was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Dianne Kohler Barnard, DA spokeswoman of police, said she wished the injured officer a speedy recovery whose quick action ensured their recapture. But she said questions must be asked as to how they exited the cell.

"As someone who has visited countless SAPS cells I know those doors. If locked these doors are virtually impenetrable. There is a second massive door from there, into the cell. Either the cell doors at the Pinetown Station are sub-standard or these detainees managed to open not one but two doors with their bare hands," she said.

Daily News