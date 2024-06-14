Durban dancer wants to uplift the youth through dance

Durban — In celebration of Youth Month, a Durban dancer is set to host a dancing workshop, the Green Experience, to empower young people. The dancer, Sherwin Green, said that dance was a part of his life since he was 10 years old, and he had passion to elevate Durban’s dance scene.

He said: “Inspired by my late cousin who introduced me to choreographed dancing, the Green Experience is a heartfelt tribute to his legacy and vision. “The purpose of the The Green Experience is to foster a sense of community among dancers in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond, offering a platform for individuals passionate about pursuing a career in dance. By providing access to top choreographers and hosting collaborative events, the campaign aims to elevate the local dance scene, showcase talent and create opportunities for growth and networking within the industry and hospitality in KZN and beyond.” The Green Experience offers a bespoke dance programme that caters to young learners of varying abilities, from beginners to advanced performers. The initiative is focused on engaging students within the uMhlanga region, but also aims to attract participants from across KwaZulu-Natal and beyond who desire to embark on a personalised dance odyssey.

They will benefit from mentorship by esteemed dance educators and become part of an enthusiastic network of dance enthusiasts. Green said the themes will be inclusivity, skill enhancement and fostering community with the aim to dismantle barriers. The workshop will start with an introduction to various styles and include stretching and feeling the dynamics of dancing within a group. The second session will focus on Urban Jazz and Fundamentals of Technique. The third session will focus on urban contemporary. Day one will conclude with urban hip hop.