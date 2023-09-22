Durban Fashion Fair: Opening night glitz and glam at the ICC

Durban — It was all glitz and glam at the opening night of the Durban Fashion Fair at the Durban ICC on Wednesday. Fashion lovers, local celebrities and leaders within local government and the fashion industry who graced the event witnessed cutting-edge trends and styles under this year’s theme, “Shades of Liberation”.

The Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) has been running for 12 years, providing a platform for emerging designers who showcase garments ranging from vibrant African prints to exclusive creations. Models showcased designs at the Durban Fashion Fair 2023 opening night at the ICC arena. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) eThekwini Municipality’s Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise Development deputy head, Nonku Mthembu, said she was extremely pleased with the opening night and impressed by the collections shown. “It has come a long way since 2012 when it took place over a single evening with just six shows and 12 designers. This year’s DFF includes at least five shows per evening and features over 50 designers ranging from the Class of 2022 designer mentees to emerging and established designers.

“So far this year’s participants set the bar extremely high, and we are proud to feature their collections on the DFF runway. We look forward to seeing them realise the vision for the DFF by growing their businesses so they become trailblazers within the broader fashion sector,” she said. Models showcasing designs by Yatsar fashions at the Durban Fashion Fair 2023 opening night at the ICC arena. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) She commended the mentees and the other designers for their high standards of workmanship and professionalism. The DFF not only celebrates the trailblazers in the fashion industry but also provides a platform to urge South Africans to support local enterprises by buying locally-produced goods.

Mthembu said: “During the lifetime of the DFF, the municipality has invested hugely in rejuvenating and supporting the fashion industry in the City and facilitated the entrance of around 2 000 new fashion designers, over 200 models (from the New Face Model search programme) and over 40 make-up artists (from the cosmetic classes offered to previously disadvantaged) on this platform”. Models showcasing designs by Zaviar fashions at the Durban Fashion Fair 2023 opening night at the ICC arena. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Designers showcased on the first night included Zulu Madame, Paul Kotini, Victor Fashion Kingdom, Zamaswazi, Zaviar and Silomo’s Boutique. Kazadi Wilson Mukeya, the designer of VFK (Victor Fashion Kingdom), said he gained a lot of clients through the DFF and was forever grateful for the opportunity.

Apart from the fashion fair, across the road from the ICC, the Durban Business Fair is on until Sunday, emphasising how the economy of the city and the future of this key sector are inextricably linked. A model representing VFK designs at the Durban Fashion Fair 2023 opening night at the ICC arena. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) The Durban Business Fair is an annual exhibition that serves as a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services while expanding their network of business contacts. There is also a #DBFStreetMarket showcasing the mouth-watering street food and culture blends one can find around Durban.

Models showcased designs at the Durban Fashion Fair 2023 opening night at the ICC arena. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Models showcased designs at the Durban Fashion Fair 2023 opening night at the ICC arena. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Models showcasing designs by Yatsar fashions at the Durban Fashion Fair 2023 opening night at the ICC arena. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA)