Durban Fashion Fair teaser nothing short of spectacular

Durban — The last activation of the Durban Fashion Fair (#DFF2023) was nothing short of spectacular at the Oceans Mall on Sunday. The public was encouraged to purchase their tickets to attend the fashion show which was celebrating 12 years of providing a platform for emerging designers and has become one of the leading fashion events in Africa.

This leg saw the Mercedes-Benz convoy cruising around Durban before ending at the uMhlanga Oceans Mall Piazza. On arrival at the mall there was a mini-showcase to serve as the DFF teaser. Models who showcased their unique outfits during the Shades of Liberation Fashion presentation at the Oceans mall in Umhlanga. Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Nonkululeko Mthembu who is the SMME development deputy head at the eThekwini Municipality said the aim was to generate interest and drive conversation around the two upcoming City’s SMME development initiatives set for the Durban ICC and Durban Exhibition Centre.

“The hype we are creating around the DFF is to encourage people to support local fashion businesses. The show will feature the work of the 24 mentees and is earmarked as one of the #DFF2023 highlights as potential buyers are in for a treat with the fresh talent showcasing,” said Mthembu. She said the mentees had received training from the municipality, throughout the year, in business skills, textile selection, manufacturing, brand management and more and were ready to enter the world of retail with each designer showcasing three garments. Models who showcased their unique outfits during the Shades of Liberation Fashion presentation at the Oceans mall in Umhlanga. Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Those in attendance of the activation were treated to competitions which fetched prizes that included tickets to the show and vouchers from stores in Oceans Mall.

Tickets are R120 a show or R250 for all the shows on one day. VIP tickets cost R500. They are available at Boxer and Pick n Pay and www.webtickets.co.za. This year’s three-day showcase is themed ‘Shades of Liberation”. Chairperson of the economic development and planning committee Thembo Ntuli said that it was amazing to see this fashion development programme continuing to grow by leaps and bounds.

Ntuli said that since the programme was established, more than 300 fashion designers had been skilled. Records show that these participants had gone on to create 100 sustainable jobs. “Through our existing partnership with Edgars, the clothing retail franchise will again this year continue to provide access to market opportunities. There are already 15 designers supplying various Edgars branches,” he said.