Durban Film Office rewards filmmakers

Durban — The Durban Film Office (DFO) has announced the successful awardees of the seventh cycle of the Micro Budget and Development Film Funds, and presented five chosen production companies with cheques amounting to R250 000 each. The awards were presented during the handover ceremony that was held at The Barnyard Theatre Suncoast, on Friday.

The deputy chairperson of the economic development and planning committee Philisiwe Ndlovu was the keynote speaker at the event. Ndlovu said the initiative aimed at invigorating the growth of Durban’s film industry, and to provide vital support to emerging local filmmakers, fostering a platform for their talent to flourish. “The Micro Budget Film Fund, which focuses on fiction feature projects, played a pivotal role in facilitating the production of full-length films.

“In this cycle, the funding was granted to outstanding projects that exemplified Durban's creative potential.” Ndlovu stated that BTS Films (Pty) Ltd secured funding for their film “The Life Between Us”, while Lwazi Duma Entertainment received support for 'Thulebone'. She added that Umqhele Films (Pty) Ltd was awarded funding for their project “malootist: Youth in the midst of War”, and AM Afrika Consulting (Pty) Ltd for their film project “God’s Work”.

Additionally, Ndlovu said, “Zulu Nature” received funding for their captivating film project “Mahlathini the Exploited Artist”. She said that in addition to the Micro Budget Film Fund, the Development Fund aims to empower intermediate and experienced producers based in Durban to develop feature, fiction or documentary projects for both the local and international markets. Ndlovu said, “we aspire to have more programmes in the future, as well as additional production hubs and film studios, in order to retain skills and talent in eThekwini”.

“These production hubs and studios will attract further investment in the city's film and television production sector, bolstering skills, creativity, and employment opportunities within the local film industry.” “Moreover, they will attract successful content creators such as those of ‘Uzalo’, ‘Imbewu’, ‘Umkhokha’, and ‘Durban GEN’ to establish their base in eThekwini municipality,” Ndlovu emphasised. “Celebrating its 20 anniversary since inception, the Durban Film Office has played a pivotal role in positioning Durban as a globally competitive film city.

“It has effectively contributed to boosting tourism, creating job opportunities, and developing the local film industry. “The office’s three development fund programmes, launched in 2014, cater to filmmakers at different stages of their careers, and have achieved remarkable success,” Ndlovu stressed. Recent successes include “Izizwe” and “The odds spirit” by Godfrey Dlamini, which have been shown on TV.