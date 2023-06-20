Durban FilmMart announces 2023 Jumpstart Projects

Durban — The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI), in collaboration with Produire au Sud, and the Institut Français in South Africa have announced that they will be presenting the 2023 Jumpstart film projects. For over a decade, Jumpstart has served as an incubator programme dedicated to equip aspiring filmmakers with essential tools and techniques for excellent scriptwriting.

A partnership between DFMI and Produire au Sud has successfully supported numerous African directors and producers, nurturing their projects during the crucial development phase. The programme will take place online during the Durban FilmMart from July 21 – 24, 2023, and promises to ignite creativity, and propel emerging talents to new heights. Themed African Constellations, the programme is aimed at celebrating film industry champions and envisioning a future African Star System.

The programme includes 20 live action and 8 animation projects in the Pitch and Finance Forum, as well as masterclasses, discussions, and sessions promoting the African film industry, inclusivity and diversity. Co-ordinator of Produire au Sud Lucas Taillefer said: “The collaboration between Durban FilmMart and Produire au Sud is 11 years old, and we are happy to have been able to accompany so many emerging African directors and producers with their projects in development during all those years. “During this time, the Jumpstart programme went through many stages, and it has great potential to be further developed in the future.

“The co-operation between Durban and Nantes ensures not only Produire au Sud coming to South Africa, but also the other way around. “Indeed, each year, a project of DFM is invited to come to Nantes during the PAS workshop in the framework of the Festival des 3 Continents late November. This fruitful collaboration is made possible, thanks to the help of the Institut Français in South Africa.” Some of the film projects that will be showcased at the Durban FilmMart to take place from 21 - 24 July 2023. Picture: Supplied The following are some of the Jumpstart Projects 2023:

‘A Lady Called Sayeda’ – Egypt (Director: Anas Salaheldin; producer: Essam Hayder) – Amidst the Covid lockdown, Sayeda, a mother of four girls, experiences a sudden premature delivery, desperately seeking help while facing virus-related fears. A friend discreetly recommends a trusted midwife, unaware of Sayeda’s infection. Advised to reach the central hospital for the baby’s safety, Sayeda confronts unprecedented challenges.

THUPO [Initiation] – Botswana (director: Moreetsi Gabang; producer: Frank Oteng) – A look at a defining moment in the lives of three Batswana who learn the values of compassion, respect, and responsibility.

Jambo Lolita – Kenya (director: Jake Sirma; Producer: Joan Njeri) – Lola, a determined Kenyan girl, dreams of starting her own food stand to avoid the fate of her family’s trade. She crosses paths with Paolo, an Italian chef diagnosed with ALS. Together, they build Lola’s stand, but challenges arise.

Maternal – South Africa (Director: Minenhle Luthuli; Producer: Omolemo Nthathe) – Viola Whitaker, a resilient and artistic woman, has faced a challenging path in life. Despite success in her career and marriage, her longing for motherhood persists. Tragedy strikes during her pregnancy, leading to loss and strained relationships.

Hotel Hillbrow – South Africa (director: Malusi S Bengu; producer: Khosie Dali) – Zee’s tumultuous life of sex, drugs and music takes an unexpected turn when a public humiliation on national TV derails her career.

Blackass, from director Tolulope Ajayi and producer Chioma Onyenwe, about daily life in Nigeria exploring topics of neo-colonialism, conflict and colourism, as well as the inherent realities such as poverty and economic struggle. The 2023 mentors include Tracey-Lee Rainers, who is a story development practitioner. Rainers is well known for the popular Netflix production 'Seriously Single' and SAFTAs award-winning film 'Address Unknown'; Jérémie Dubois, a screenwriter who has written over a dozen short stories (two of which were selected at the Cannes Film Festival), as well as several feature films.