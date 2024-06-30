Durban footballing brothers set to shine abroad

Durban brothers Sbusiso, 19, and Thandolwethu Nkabinde, 12, aim to reach international stardom during the DANA Tournament in July. The brothers, from Newlands East, will represent South Africa in the DANA Tournament from July 22 to 27 in Denmark.

Sbusiso, 19, is currently a first-year Information Technology (IT) student at Rostec College. He plays either as a left-winger or a striker for Empire FC. Following his selection to represent the country, he said that he felt blessed and truly excited that his hard work and dedication was paying off. “Being chosen as the captain adds an extra layer of responsibility, but it’s a role I embrace wholeheartedly. I’ll lead by example, give my all, and inspire my teammates to perform at their best. It’s a dream come true, and I can’t wait to step onto that field,” he said. Sbusiso Nkabinde playing a match representing his team Empire FC. Picture: Supplied Sbusiso said that Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol and the greatest player due to his mindset and hard work, and one of the reasons why he is where he is today.

Furthermore, he shared that he likes watching professional footballers to learn as much as he can as there’s always something new to learn on the football field. He concluded by sharing his favourite saying. “Everything is possible with God and hard work. There’s nothing you can’t achieve if you pray and work hard. God is just great. It is really that simple.”

Sbusiso Nkabinde is one of two brothers set to represent South Africa in the upcoming DANA Tournament from July 22 to 27 in Denmark. Picture: Supplied Younger brother, Thandolwethu, is currently a Grade 7 pupil at Crawford La Lucia International. He plays as a striker. Thandolwethu said that this isn’t his first time representing the country as he played in another international event – the Mondial Pupilles Tournament – earlier this year. During this tournament, he finished as the second top scorer with three goals. “I’m incredibly honoured and excited to have been selected to represent our country in the prestigious DANA Tournament in Denmark. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase my skills on an international stage and compete against top teams from around the world. I feel a mix of nerves and anticipation, but overall, I’m ready to give my best and make our nation proud,” he said. Thandolwethu Nkabinde sends the ball soaring toward the goal at the Mondial Pupilles Tournament in France in May. Along with his brother, Thandolwethu will be representing South Africa in the DANA Tournament, which takes place in July. Picture: Empire FC Off the field, he revealed, that he plays piano and loves spending time with family. Just like his brother, he admires Cristiano Ronaldo for his dedication, mindset and work ethic.

“Kick with heart, play with soul.” Thandolwethu said this motto emphasises both passion and dedication and encourages him to give his all on the field while enjoying the beautiful game. Thandolwethu Nkabinde after receiving his trophy and medal for being the second top goalscorer at Mondial Pupilles Tournament in France. Picture: Empire FC WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.