Durban gears up for Commonwealth Karate Championships

Durban — With Durban officially announced as the host city for the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships 2024, Karate South Africa (KSA) is calling on City leaders to support upcoming championships. The prestigious bi-annual event promises to showcase some of the world's top karate talent. The anticipated championships will take place from November 28 to December 1, 2024, at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

Sonny Pillay, the South African Karate President expressed his excitement over the decision of the Commonwealth Karate Board to accept Durban's proposal as the host city. Pillay emphasised the significance of the event, which is expected to attract over 1,000 top karate fighters from 25 Commonwealth nations. The championship headlines a remarkable line-up of karate practitioners from countries where the sport is flourishing, including Sri Lanka, India, England, Scotland, Bangladesh, Australia, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Cayman Islands, and a strong representation from various African nations led by the hosts, South Africa. Pillay said he is optimistic about the economic impact the event will have on Durban.

"Hosting major international karate events is an excellent catalyst to boost our local economy and tourism," he remarked. He further stressed the need for substantial contributions from local government to overcome budget constraints. "We look forward to their support," he said.

In a shared sentiment, Brando Renshi, who leads the tournament commission, expressed confidence that the LOC will deliver a world-class event. “We remain committed to delivering a memorable championship," he said. Karate enthusiasts can expect an action-packed experience, as noted by Lawrence Mazibuko Shihan, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, who urged sports lovers not to miss the event. The competitive spirit is further amplified by the involvement of world-class fighters, coaches, and referees from around the globe, all set to engage in fierce competition.