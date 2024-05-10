Durban Girls’ College pupils empowered following international youth summit

Durban Girls’ College (DGC) and Clifton School represented South Africa when they attended a youth summit, recently, that focused on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Loudon International Leadership Summit took place between April 16 and 19 April in Virginia, USA. DGC Head of exchange programme and leadership development, Sue Meehan, said DGC was the only African girls school to be invited and that it was a huge honour to represent “Girls from Africa”.

Meehan also praised the manner in which the girls interacted and handled themselves with the international delegation. Meehan also shared what was addressed in the summit. “Global issues like equality, poverty and access to education are always topics that are addressed by both guest speakers and delegates attending the event. This year the focus was on the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and identifying which of those resonate with each delegation in terms of how their country is dealing with implementing, or managing, ways to solve serious issues in their country. “DGC's main efforts at this summit focused on ‘Equal Access to Quality Education’, the potential global launch of 'Project Pencil' – making basic school stationery accessible to all South Africans. This initiative will hopefully be well received by delegations and organisers alike.

“DGC enjoys global school partnerships across the world in 12 countries and these connections continue to provide opportunities for growth, social and political awareness and broadening out students' world views, resulting in the recognition of our girls as future global leaders and women of significance,” Meehan concluded. DGC engaging with various delegations during the Loudon International Leadership Summit. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Aaliyah Asmall, 16, said it was a great honour and an amazing opportunity to be an ambassador for the school and most importantly, for the youth of South Africa. Asmall said the summit presented opportunities for connection with like-minded individuals and collaboration on important global and local issues through presentations, exhibitions and conversations with other delegations.

“There was a sense of excitement and responsibility knowing that my voice would be heard and that I was a part of something meaningful. After hard work, our driven team is proud to have placed third overall. Representing the youth of today, the leaders of South Africa’s tomorrow, was an absolute honour,” said Asmall. Dana Jorgensen, 17, said it was interesting to experience high school and a different lifestyle in another country; and express her views on the importance of peace, justice and strong institutions, while also listening to other delegates and global issues. She said: “I learnt so much about other countries and global issues, allowing me to see things from a different perspective. I think it is important to talk about problems and think about solutions together.”

Devon Brown, 16, said that when they did get the opportunity to interact with other delegations, they used the time effectively and were able to learn a lot from the people around them. He said the summit was a very valuable event that informed them about critical information in the world. Devon said he left filled with knowledge and experience. Mawande Zungu, 17, said she was excited to participate in this global event because she had a vision of a great South Africa. She said: “I believe speaking to the other countries to benchmark off of what they do and how we can tailor it to fit into our country will be instrumental in turning South Africa’s potential into greatness. My time there really solidified the pride I have in my country and our way of life.

“It also made me really grateful for some of the simple things we have every day, such as our fresh fruits and vegetables which is something we can often take for granted.” Nilashri Naidoo, 16, said she found it interesting and enjoyed being able to discuss global issues with her peers. She said: “I found it important to be able to engage with each other in meaningful discussions about world issues and being able to acknowledge the imperfections but not dwell on them and instead think of ways that we can make a difference. Being a part of a summit where I was able to share with people my age, the struggles that so many people at home face, was an opportunity I’ll be forever grateful for.”