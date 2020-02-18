Nzuza was commenting on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement, during the State of the Nation Address that measures will be put in place for municipalities in good financial standing to buy electricity from independent producers.
“My personal view is that it is a great idea; anything that seeks to address load shedding, at a minimal cost, must be supported. We are one of the three municipalities where the presidency is piloting the District Development Model to address corruption, poverty, economic growth, unemployment, spatial planning and skills development,” he said.
The other participating pilot municipalities are OR Tambo District in the Eastern Cape and the Waterberg District in Limpopo.
During his address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said: “We will negotiate supplementary power purchase agreements to acquire additional capacity from existing wind and solar plants. We will also put in place measures to enable municipalities, in good financial standing, to procure their own power from independent power producers.”