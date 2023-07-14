Durban High Court to hear trial of murder of five people

Durban — The trial for the murder of five people in Clermont, outside Pinetown, would be heard in the Durban High Court. This emerged on Friday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court where the 22-year-old man charged with the murders made a brief appearance.

It’s alleged that on May 8 in Clermont on 9th Avenue, acting in common purpose with others not before the court, Comfort Ngubo shot and killed Sibonelo Shezi, Siboniso Vilakazi, Sipho Zikho, Siphumelele Makaza and Sibonelo Mthethwa. He is also charged with possession of a firearm without a licence, specifically, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, as well as 17 rounds of 9mm parabellum-type live ammunition. It’s alleged that he was found with these in Kloof on 2 August.

In court, State Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu indicated that the matter was on the roll for investigations. “I have received communication from the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) office, the investigating officer had been instructed to take the docket to the DPP for perusal. I’ve been advised to ask that the matter be adjourned for a decision from the DPP as the matter will be going to the High Court,” she said. Ngubo’s matter was adjourned to August back in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for the DPP’s decision.

Ngubo had previously been suspected of being linked to a mass shooting in Savannah Park and had charges withdrawn. He had been out on R8 000 bail for this matter and charged along with Njabulo Mchunu. Another of Ngubo’s co-accused, Nicolas Sphamandla Hadebe, who had been out on R10 000 bail was killed five days after his released on bail last year.

They had been charged with being found with guns and ammunition. After walking out of the dock following the State provisionally withdrawing charges against him, he was arrested and charged with the five murders.