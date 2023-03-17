Durban High School duo sidestep their way into provincial selection

Durban High School duo Ewan Stayt and Mawande Mdabe have sidestepped their way into the KwaZulu-Natal under-15A side. The duo will represent the KZN touch rugby team at the Junior Inter-Provincials, set to be hosted between March 18-20.

Grade 8 pupil Mawande, 14, said he hoped to make the province proud. Mawande, who has been playing touch rugby for five years, said the discipline had taught him how to keep possession and make quick passes. “I have been training to the best of my ability for this tournament, and I am trying to go with the right mindset,” said Mawande.

Grade 8 pupil Ewan, 13, said he had been playing both touch rugby and contact rugby and had played the former since Grade 1. “Touch rugby has taught me how to look into spaces and target gaps. It has also provided me with game knowledge and perseverance,” said Ewan. In terms of tournament preparation, Ewan said he trained every Sunday for four hours, along with the team.

“I expect us to achieve gold, and I am looking forward to gathering experience,” said Ewan. KZN Touch Rugby u15A coach Hamza Collings said he was looking forward to working with the duo. He said he worked with Ewan last year, so he believed that experience and relationship would make a big contribution towards this year’s tournament. “Ewan brings to the team previous experience, awareness and understanding of the importance to remain calm,” said Collings.

Collings said although this would be Mawande’s first touch rugby tournament, the coaching staff had seen him grow during training sessions, and with his speed and awareness, they were looking forward to dominating the opposition. “Our expectations for the team, being a young side, is to execute their basic skills well and have minimal errors, thereby allowing the team to have a lot of attacking opportunities. Achieving this, we should certainly be in the running for medals.” Collings said a top touch rugby player at this age level neeed four key skills: First, ball control – which includes running with the ball in two hands and an accurate passing ability; Second, calmness; Third, forward movement and not moving sideways or backwards; Last, spatial awareness.

KZN Touch Association (KZNTA) secretary and Junior Touch manager Claire Maujean said the KZN side usually performed well at juniors, having previously won the overall title for the last three events. “Every year is different, so we are hoping for some good results again. Our U15A boys did win gold last year in a very exciting final. That was Ewan’s first time playing for the U15A boys’ side,” said Maujean. Maujean said KZNTA was sending nine junior teams combining both girls’ and boys’ sections. The KZNTA has a school and open league, which is advertised on social media. They have approximately 17 schools around Durban playing in the KZN Super Touch Schools League.