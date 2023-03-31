Durban High School emerged victors in clash of KwaZulu-Natals two oldest schools

Durban High School (DHS) emerged victorious in their home clash against their oldest rivals, Maritzburg College, recently. The blue and gold first XV of DHS defeated the red, black and white of Maritzburg College in a day filled with action and emerged as 14-7 victors in the final game of the day.

A game that was end to end, it was the home team that struck first through flanker Dale Hendrikse. The hosts continued their assault and were rewarded with their second try moments later through scrumhalf Florensen Ockhuis. After Maritzburg College failed to find touch, DHS launched a counter-attack and ran over 40m before Florensen sidestepped the last defender to score the host’s second try. DHS ended the half 14-0 up, but could have had more if it was not for handling errors. The visitors started strong and scored early in the second half to make the score 14-7. DHS remained resolute in defence and held them up a few times, including in the last minutes, to salvage a 14-7 win and begin their rugby season on a high.

DHS First XV hooker Christian Everitt prepared for battle. PICTURE: REECE TRUTER DHS first-team head coach Peter Engledow was happy with his side’s win, but highlighted a few missed opportunities that would have made the win more secure. “I am happy with how our boys defended in the second half and played against the wind. They put us under tremendous pressure but I am grateful for the result,” said Engledow. Engledow, who has been coach for two years, said he was proud to be a part of such a rivalry and he saw how much pride each boy carried as they entered the field. He said he expected a tough game and Maritzburg College definitely gave them one.

Man of the Match Hendrikse said he was very nervous before the game and struggled to sleep the night before. He also shared that he was aware of the rivalry between the two schools. Durban High School and Maritzburg College First XV’s in action. DHS First XV emerged as 14-7 victors against their oldest rivals. PICTURE: REECE TRUTER “When I woke up, I felt it was going to be a good day. The boys just clicked today and we were grateful for the win,” said Hendrikse. CEO of the DHS Foundation, Andrew Shedlock, shared that this clash was in honour of James “Skonk” Nicholson.

“The rivalry goes back to 1910. Skonk was a DHS Old Boy and a legendary coach at Maritzburg College, so it was fitting to name a trophy in his honour, and that is what the two first XVs were battling for,” said Shedlock. Shedlock said DHS had one of their best sets of results against Maritzburg College for a number of years as all “A” teams won on the rugby field. It is always a treat beating the school’s oldest rivals, he said, adding that he was glad to be a part of it. Despite a narrow defeat, Maritzburg College director of rugby Hendre Marnitz celebrated the occasion and said DHS were great hosts.

“If you look at the day, the hospitality and the number of people that came out, it was really a special day. There was a lot of good rugby on show and a day like this is good for schoolboy rugby,” Marnitz said. He added that despite the loss, he was not disappointed. He highlighted the fact that his side entered the 22 multiple times but could not convert on their chances. “In the first half, we conceded two soft tries, which gave the hosts momentum. We had a few opportunities to get a draw in the end, but we could not get across the line,” said Marnitz.

Marnitz concluded by saying that playing away from home was always an expected challenge, but he looked forward to returning the favour when DHS visit them next year. Featured DHS rugby results: DHS First XV won 14-7; Under 16A won 17-6; Under 15A won 27-12; Under 14A won 20-8. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995