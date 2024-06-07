Durban High School rewards old boys and celebrates 158th birthday with victory

Durban High School celebrated its 158th birthday and Founders Day with a victory over Michaelhouse watched by hundreds of former pupils. DHS class of 2019 former pupil Taine Owen said: “From half time, we knew the game was over and victory was secured. The lead grew and the boys played well.”

He said it was one of the best years in the school’s history as nine pupils were selected for the Sharks U18A Craven Week side. “Schools can’t really argue that we aren’t the best in the province as the proof is in the selections.” Durban High School took on Michaelhouse during their Founders Day last weekend. The Blue & Gold celebrated their 158th birthday, beating the hosts 23-10 in the first XV game. With the win, thousands of old boys celebrated and caught up with former staff as well as fellow old boys. Pictures: Supplied Former pupil Lindani Msomi, class of 2014, said: “It’s great coming back after 10 years and seeing the boys play incredibly well. All of the games I watched in the morning were incredible. I love the way the current pupils present themselves in uniform and the respect each pupil carries.”

He said it was great to see the positive changes in the school and its continued upward trajectory. DHS First XV head coach Peter Engledow said: “This is a very special day for us. The old boys brought such a fantastic vibe and atmosphere. All the teams put in a lot of effort, discipline and hard work in the field.” He said they knew Michaelhouse would be competitive and difficult.

“They put us under a lot of pressure – especially our lineouts. We didn’t have good attacking ball, so that made things difficult for us. I am delighted for the boys and hopefully that makes us the number 1 ranked team in the province – which was our season goal.” Durban High School first XV in rugby action against Michaelhouse. DHS emerged 23-10 victors. Picture: Supplied DHS Foundation CEO Andrew Shedlock addressed the old boys during the Old Boys Assembly that took place last Friday. He began by saying this reunion would celebrate the class of 1964 and then every five years until 2019. He said the day was an opportunity for the school principal to update them on recent school developments and achievements.

“Founders Day is one of the most important days in the school’s calendar. It’s a day where we remember the founders of the school and their legacy. We’re indebted to the men who had the vision that led to the creation of our school. It is a day to celebrate the achievement that we’ve seen today,” Shedlock said. “More importantly, it is a day when old boys and the school get together and remember that we are an important and strong community as the whole is stronger than the sum of its parts.” DHS opened its doors on June 1, 1866, to seven boys. Today, more than 1000 boys are enrolled.