Durban home owner shoots two home invaders dead, critically wounds a third

Durban - A Westville home owner has shot dead two home robbers and wounded a third after a gunfight with the suspects early on Wednesday morning. The incident happened shortly after 7am in Grace Avenue when four robbers allegedly stormed the man’s home. According to police sources, the home owner and the alleged robbers exchanged gunfire. During the shoot out, two men were shot dead and a third was critically wounded. A fourth suspect, believed to be the gunman, managed to escape.

A Westville home owner has shot dead two home robbers and wounded a third after a gunfight with the suspects at his home in Grace Avenue. Picture: Andreas Mathios / Blue Security

Detectives cordoned off the road with crime scene tape and were piecing together the sequence of events.

Garrith Jamieson of Redline Response Paramedics said they received multiple calls of a shooting early on Wednesday.

“On arrival paramedics found that three patients, all male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately two males had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene. One male has sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is in a critical condition. He is being stabilised by paramedics and he is being transferred to hospital under police guard for the further care that he requires,” he said.

Andreas Mathios, the Blue Security Community manager said the details of the home invasion were sketchy on Wednesday morning.

“What we know is that two suspects were shot dead in a gunfight with the homeowner. One suspect with the firearm managed to get away and a fourth suspect was taken to hospital in a serious condition with gunshot wounds. SAPS are on scene and the circumstances of the home invasion is unclear at this stage,” he said.

Daily News