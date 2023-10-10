Durban hospital implants its first left ventricular assist device, offering hope for patients with heart failure

Durban — Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre has inserted a revolutionary heart device in a patient, ushering in a new dawn in cardiac care. In a first for KwaZulu-Natal, the Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban successfully implanted its first left ventricular assist device (LVAD), which marks a giant leap in the treatment of heart failure.

Riaan de Winnaar, 43, was diagnosed with stage four heart failure and could not leave the hospital until he was able to receive a heart transplant. “Cindy Goldie, Lenmed’s transplant co-ordinator, had me listed on the urgent transplant list for several weeks. This listing means that the first heart that would become available and would satisfy all the prerequisites for implantation would then be allocated to me,” De Winnaar said. “Unfortunately due to my height, 1.95m tall, and my already oversized heart, finding a suitable match in time would prove to be a difficult proposition.”

De Winnaar became the ideal candidate for the state-of-the-art LVAD, offering him a second lease on life. The LVAD is a medical marvel – it is connected to a power supply and keeps your heart going. While it does not replace the heart, it works in tandem with it, assisting the heart’s left ventricle — the primary pumping chamber — circulate blood in the body. For patients with weakened hearts, the device is a game-changer. “The way I see it is that this is a life-changing technology for patients suffering from terminal heart failure. From research, one in two people die from heart complications and there just aren't enough donor hearts available. I love the technology and enjoy explaining how the device works to family and friends,” De Winnaar said. “When you are given another chance as I have, you realise more than ever that time with your loved ones can never be replaced.

"For other possible recipients of the LVAD, I would urge them to do research. There is plenty of information and social media communities online, and at least as far as Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre is concerned, they're in great hands. "These communities show many individuals living near normal lives. Basically, my only restrictions are no contact sports and no swimming, but I had not been able to do any of those during my three years of heart failure either. Recovery from surgery is quick and mostly painless," De Winnaar said.

The LVAD draws blood from the left ventricle using an inflow cannula, accelerates it through a pump, and then directs it to the aorta, the body's main artery, via an outflow cannula.

The settings are adjusted on an app that can be connected to the controller.

There are two options for power supply. Either connected to AC power or a set of batteries which allows the patient to leave home and continue a normal life. Why the LVAD is revolutionary: Patients who once struggled with debilitating symptoms of heart failure, such as breathlessness or extreme fatigue, can now hope for significant relief.

For those on the heart transplant waiting list, the LVAD can serve as a vital bridge, ensuring they remain healthy until a donor heart becomes available.

For patients who aren't transplant candidates, the LVAD isn't just a temporary fix — it's a long-term solution, a testament to how far medical science has come. The successful completion of this pioneering procedure offers a beacon of hope for those grappling with severe heart ailments. It is also a testament to the collective endeavour of a diverse team of cardiothoracic experts, spearheaded by Dr Pravin Maharaj. This team was further bolstered by the expertise of Dr Rahim Khan, Dr Shiraz Gafoor and the anaesthetist, Dr Chris Nurse. The nursing and auxiliary staff also played a pivotal role, in ensuring the utmost safety and welfare of the patient.

Under the guidance of the renowned cardiothoracic transplant surgeon and LVAD mentor, Dr Willie Koen, the medical team showcased their unparalleled proficiency and the hospital's unwavering dedication to health-care excellence, research, and ingenuity. Lead surgeon Dr Maharaj said: “The entire medical brigade is brimming with pride over this success. The LVAD procedure symbolises the dawn of a revitalised epoch in cardiac care, illuminating a path of hope for numerous patients and their kin.” Reflecting on this journey, Group CEO Amil Devchand said: “Our preparations for this inaugural case began in December 2022. Today, we stand immensely gratified with this landmark in cardiac medicine under the Lenmed banner.

