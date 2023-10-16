Durban ICC crowned at the World Travel Awards

Durban — The Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) was once again crowned as Africa's Leading Meetings and Conference Centre, and Africa’s Leading Festival and Event Destination at the 2023 World Travel Awards held at Atlantis, The Royal in Dubai on Sunday night. The World Travel Awards aim to honour travel excellence and industry leadership has, for three decades, been recognising organisations that consistently elevate the standards of the global travel and tourism sector.

This prestigious accolade marks a remarkable milestone for the Durban ICC as it celebrates this achievement during the 30th-anniversary edition of the World Travel Awards. It was revealed that the Durban ICC's dedication to providing world-class services and facilities for meetings and conferences has made it a natural recipient of this prestigious title. Durban ICC chief executive officer Lindiwe Rakharebe expressed her gratitude and excitement.

"We are immensely proud and humbled to be named 'Africa's Leading Meetings and Conference Centre' in the 2023 World Travel Awards. This achievement reflects the tireless dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to providing a world-class platform for meetings and events,’’ said Rakharebe. She extended her gratitude to all ICC clients, partners, board members and stakeholders who have played an integral part in this journey of excellence, adding the centre remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional services, inspire innovation, and contribute to the growth of South Africa’s meetings and events industry. This marks the 18th occasion that the Durban ICC has been bestowed with this prestigious title.