Durban ICC nominated for another World MICE Award

Durban — The Durban International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) has been nominated as “South Africa’s Best Convention Centre” in the World MICE Awards. The Durban ICC has been nominated in the prestigious 4th annual World MICE Awards.

The World MICE Awards recognise and reward excellence in meetings, incentive, conference, and exhibition tourism worldwide. In a statement, the Durban ICC said that the nomination reaffirms the Durban ICC’s position as a leading venue in the global MICE industry. “We are honoured to be nominated for the 4th annual World MICE Awards,” said Durban ICC chief executive officer Lindiwe Rakharebe.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering exceptional event experiences. We invite our valued clients, partners, and the public to support us by casting their votes during the voting period.” Entries have been closed and voting for the 4th annual World MICE Awards started on June 7 and will close on August 25, 2023. During this time, industry professionals and the public can cast their votes and have a say in determining the winners of these highly regarded awards. The voting process offers a unique opportunity for participants to support their favourite MICE destinations, venues, and service providers.

Winners will be announced at the World MICE Awards Gala Ceremony 2023, held in Doha, Qatar on November 21, 2023. Industry leaders, decision-makers, and key stakeholders from around the world will converge at the event to celebrate excellence in the MICE sector. The Durban ICC added that it remains committed to fostering growth, innovation, and best practices in the MICE industry, both locally and globally. It continues to invest in state-of-the-art facilities, technology, and sustainability initiatives to ensure it remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving MICE landscape. To vote, one can visit the official website at www.worldmiceawards.com.

The Durban ICC said that it, renowned for its world-class facilities and exceptional service, has previously been recognised with multiple accolades. It secured the esteemed titles of “South Africa's Best Convention Centre” from 2020 to 2022, as well as “Africa's Best Convention Centre” in 2020 and 2021. These achievements highlight the venue's commitment to excellence and its ability to consistently deliver outstanding experiences to event organisers and attendees, the Durban ICC said. Last year, Sun City Resort (South Africa) won Africa’s Best Incentive Hotel 2022 while the Durban ICC won South Africa’s Best Convention Centre 2022, The Table Bay Hotel won South Africa’s Best MICE Hotel 2022, Sun City Resort won South Africa’s Best Incentive Hotel 2022 and The Event Production Company won South Africa’s Best MICE Organiser 2022.