Durban ICT student to compete in Italy thanks her mentors

Durban — A third-year Information and Communications Technology (ICT) student from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) will be competing in an entrepreneurship competition in Italy in November. Zime Nxumalo will take part in the Alliance of Guangzhou International Sister-City Universities (Gisu) Urban Innovation and Entrepreneurship Finals in Padova, Italy. The theme of the annual competition is “Promoting Sustainable Urban Development with Scientific and Technological Innovation”, focusing on science entrepreneurship.

Nxumalo is the founder and CEO of a start-up company, Zime Wezwe Creatives. Nxumalo has been automatically entered into the China International College Students’ “Internet+” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, which is the world’s largest innovation and entrepreneurship competition for university and college students. “It has been a journey filled with so much doubt and required resilience, but such an international recognition serves as a validation of what I have been working towards,” said Nxumalo.

She also expressed her gratitude to her mentors for her success. These included DUT mentors Professor Keolebogile Motaung, director: Technology, Transfer and Innovation, and Fanie Ndlovu, the co-founder of Varsity Genie. “I believe that a person is only as wise as their experiences. They have both played a very pivotal role in my entrepreneurship journey by shaping my perspective through imparting their wisdom on to me, in both my business and personal life,” said Nxumalo.