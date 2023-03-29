Durban is ready for Africa’s Travel Indaba

Durban — This year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba will focus on main target markets with the aim of increasing employment opportunities while contributing to economic growth. So said Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille during Africa’s Travel Indaba launch at the Durban International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

De Lille said she was thrilled to be part of the Indaba because of the value Africa’s Travel Indaba continued to deliver, not only for South Africa but for the rest of the African continent. She said the Indaba played a critical role in the advancement of tourism and in the country’s and Africa’s economic development. Last year, the show drew more than 5 500 delegates to Durban, contributing R102.6 million to the City’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “I am committed to building the African tourism sector and reshaping the African economy. Through collaboration and partnerships we have made great strides in the recovery and this is evidenced through the tourism performance numbers over the last year,” De Lille said.

She said the tourism sector recovery plan outlined a set of interventions to ignite the recovery, anchored in three strategic themes that fell under, protecting and rejuvenating supply, re-igniting demand, and strengthening enabling capability for long-term sustainability. De Lille said Air China’s flight from Beijing-Shenzhen-Johannesburg was due to arrive at OR Tambo on Wednesday. This marked a significant milestone as the first flight for group tours since the pandemic started in 2020, which was of great importance to Chinese arrivals to South Africa. She said China was the most promising source market for South Africa.

South African Tourism Acting CEO Themba Khumalo said the Indaba was a major economic contributor to Durban and the greater KZN in terms of economic spend on accommodation, transport, food, and visits to other parts of the province pre- and post-Indaba. “This year we anticipate that the Indaba will attract pre-Covid numbers which are around 8 000 delegates. So, we are looking forward to a far greater economic impact and a wider geographic spread of this impact. “And, importantly, it attracts hundreds of local and international media representatives, greatly elevating the global profile of tourism on the African continent,” Khumalo said.

He said Durban had adequate accommodation in high-end hotels and B&Bs within reasonable travel distance to the ICC. Last year, the Radisson Blu opened in Umhlanga and several hundred more rooms were added to Durban’s accommodation capacity. Africa’s Travel Indaba’s first event will be held at the Durban ICC on May 8.