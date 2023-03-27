Durban journalist crowned SA Photographer of the Year at South African Sports Awards

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal’s Samkelo ‘Sportsmjita’ Gambushe beat two other competitors to be crowned Photographer of the Year at the SA Sports Awards on Saturday night. In his acceptance speech, Gambushe said it was truly unbelievable to win the award.

“I think I am a testament of what can be done when one breaks down dreams into tangible steps. You can have all the vision you want, but if you do not have structure and strategy, then you won’t go very far,” said Gambushe. He said he could not have done it alone and was very grateful to family and friends for keeping him grounded. He also congratulated his colleagues at Gagasi 99.5 fm. Gambushe currently hosts The Drive, weekdays between 3-6pm on Gagasi 99.5 fm.

KZN was well-represented during the South African Sports Awards, with seven nominees across six categories. The nominees were: Peace Players SA for Recreation Body of the Year, swimmer Matthew Sates for Sport Star of the Year, Team Khoko for Indigenous Games Team of the Year, Edendale Technical High for School Team of the Year, Samkelo Gambushe and Steve Haag for Photographer of the Year, and Shabnim Ismail for Sportswoman of the Year. National Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said the awards provide an opportunity to demonstrate what sports can do in South Africa. Kodwa said sports are known to be good for social cohesion and nation-building.

He said these awards acknowledged the achievements of athletes and encouraged them to perform better. “The nominees are all winners. Sports will take South Africa further and we need special moments ... as we are faced with many challenges. I think occasions like these lift up the spirit of the country. #IzinjaZeGame and may the best win,” Kodwa said. The awards carry a total of 19 categories. All categories recognise performances from individuals, teams, and administrators of the SA sporting fraternity for the period under review, September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022.