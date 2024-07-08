Durban July boosted eThekwini economy with millions

Durban — More than 50 000 people attended this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July event, giving the city a major economic boost. Themed, Ride the Wave, the 128th edition of Africa’s biggest horse racing event, which annually takes place at the Greyville Racecourse, once again saw an increase in attendance -- almost reaching its full capacity of 55 000.

KZN Tourism & Film chief operations officer Jackie Motsepe said the event was fantastic as it exceeded the numbers from previous years. There was a vibe around the city prior to the main event on Saturday as citizens and visitors were in a vibrant mood, she said. “More tourists and visitors arrived specifically for the Durban July.

“We have seen at least an 80% occupancy rate – a 10% increase from occupancy three days prior. We expected more, as the Durban July becomes a whole weekend of activity.” The racecourse could accommodate more than 55 000 and it was almost filled to capacity, she said. Furthermore, the Durban July was a day to not only celebrate horse racing, but fashion and music too.

Her highlight was the new entity bringing tourism and film together, she said, adding that it was a wonderful experience to sponsor such. “Over and above that, walking through the event and seeing the people during this event was massive,” she said. Modibo Matebana and DJ Happygirl showcasing their fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024, at the Greyville Racecourse. Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers. Economic development and planning chairperson Thembo Ntuli, who spoke on behalf of Durban Tourism, said more than 50 000 attendees and punters entered the gates during the Durban July.

This will contribute R670 million to the eThekwini GDP. He added that the Durban July allowed the City to share its culture and traditions with the rest of the world. Durban’s hosting of other events -- namely the East Coast Radio House & Garden Show -- will further contribute to the City’s economy this week, he said. In total, the City is expected to generate more than R2.7 billion in revenue and R6.6 billion for eThekwini’s GDP. Ntuli said in total more than 11 000 jobs were created for these events.

Ntuli said, “It is important to have links with other nations because it allows us to expose what we have within the city and country at large. It allows for business and trade to thrive. Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) MEC Reverend Musa Zondi said the Durban July was one of the events of the year for Durban’s economy due to the financial impact it generates for the City. He wished guests, designers and all the businesses well in their efforts to boost KZN tourism.

“For our guests from outside the country, I trust that you will stay a little longer to explore the province of KZN beyond the corners of the racecourse and enjoy the warmth and hospitality of KZN’s people,” said Zondi. Gold Circle chairman Sadha Naidoo welcomed visitors to the 128th edition of the Durban July and paid tribute to all involved. “To our loyal racing fans, we trust you enjoyed a memorable time at Hollywoodbets Greyville; soaked up the atmosphere and excitement of great racing, incredible fashion and wonderful entertainment.

“When you take leave, may you be left with a lasting memory of this magical event,” said Naidoo. Hollywoodbets CEO Suren Rampersadh said the visitors to the July were the “heart and soul of the event”. Rampersadh shared that the event involved 12 races, with the main event involving 18 riders and a prize pool of R5 million.