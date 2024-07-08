Durban July goers explore ‘Riding the Wave’ in their daily lives

NOLUTHANDO DLAMINI Durban — This year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July theme “Ride the Wave” left a lasting impression on many creative souls as the theme paved the way for fashion innovation.

Co-founder of the Motsepe Foundation and founder of Africa Fashion International (AFI) Dr Precious Moloi Motsepe kept the theme alive by wearing marine-coloured attire by London-Lagos-based fashion designer Ade Bakare. When asked about how she rides the wave in her daily life, she said: “Riding the wave for me is about overcoming adversities, strangely, because whatever wave that comes to you, whatever the size, whatever the dimension, whatever the force, you have to be able to ride it and try and make that journey as smooth as possible.” Creative director for the brand Duke Clothe Your Soul, Sandile Duke Mngadi, showed admiration for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, saying it provides local designers a platform to showcase their creativity.

The local designer said that his interpretation of the theme “Ride the Wave” through his clothing was inspired by the Industrial Revolution. “That’s the era where we were shifting from the war to the modern way of living. That’s why you see the lady (model) is in pants because back then women had to start working while the men went to war. That’s why the guy (model) is wearing a military jacket, but we modified it to make it more fitting,” said the local designer. Sandile Duke Mngadi’s designs that he showcased at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Picture: Noluthando Dlamini Fashion designer and lecturer Martin John Steenkamp, founder of Martin John Bespoke, said his interpretation of the theme was Atlantis – the lost city at sea.

“I wanted to celebrate the idea of the connection between human life and sea life, and we want to bridge that gap. So, in the collection, you will see various layers of fabric cuts and all these beautiful, interesting textures.” He said he rides the wave in life by keeping his mind cultured. He added that he loves to immerse himself in pop culture, good reads, and mellow music to put his mind at ease. Steenkamp said: ‘I am also here as a fashion lecturer from Umgungundlovu TVET College, and one of our students, Siphesihle Mkhize, just won a bursary to the value of R20 000, which is a big win for a TVET college to break ground and open up in these spaces. So I’m honoured and happy to be here this year and to walk home with such a great win for us all.”

Martin John Bespoke design. Picture: Noluthando Dlamini For Durban July goer Thuto Modimoeng, money for fashion was no object as she showed off her pricey dress. She wouldn't say how much it cost, but said it was all in the detail. "As you can see, I went with a similar colour blue and the dress has some sort of waves at the back." Thuto Modimoeng showcased her dress at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Picture: Noluthando Dlamini