Durban — The matter against a man charged with scrap metal theft estimated at more than R150 000 is trial ready. This emerged on Thursday in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court where the case against Muzokhona Zozo Madziba, 31, was adjourned to next month and transferred to the trial court.

Madziba last year in September allegedly stole scrap metal, specifically five bronze impellers estimated to be worth R125 000 and 5 400kg of old scrap impellers estimated at R32 000, from his employer’s property. The accused was arrested on October 13 and made his first appearance in court the next day. The State said that the investigating officer was requesting an opportunity to profile the accused and verify his address ahead of his bail application. On the next occasion, the matter adjourned for Madziba, from Clermont, to be booked out from prison by the investigating officer for him to point out the address he intended to live at should he be granted bail.

In November, Madziba applied for bail and during his application, his Legal Aid attorney T Ramkissoon said that he had no previous convictions or pending matters against him. “He was employed earning R1 300 per month and had a Grade 8 level of education. He is not married, has no assets, and has no travel documents. He has two children aged 3 years and 6 months. He can afford R500 bail,” she told the court at the time. Magistrate Wendalynn Robinson fixed Madziba’s bail at R500 with conditions attached that he sign once a week at his nearest police station.

Leading evidence in Madziba’s bail application, the investigating officer, Sergeant Babalwa Mqedlana, explained the summary of facts to the court. “The employer who is the complainant noticed a shortage in some stock that he wanted to use. He then called up CCTV footage and managed to see the accused stealing the items. The accused was arrested in the company that he was employed in after the footage of him stealing was viewed and shown to him.” Last year in December Madziba had his bail reduced after Ramkissoon made the application as he had informed her that he could not afford the set R500.

