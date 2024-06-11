Durban man in court for possession of hijacked Renault Triber and other vehicle parts

Durban — A homeowner was arrested after a hijacked Renault Triber and other vehicle parts were found on his property recently. The suspect was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that Durban North police arrested a 52-year-old suspect for possession of suspected stolen property. “The suspect was arrested on Sunday, June 9, at his place of residence in Sunningdale, Durban North, after he was found in possession of a vehicle that was allegedly hijacked at Inanda on Wednesday, June 5,” Netshiunda said. A 52-year-old man was arrested after a hijacked Renault Triber and other vehicle parts were found on his property. | Marshall Security Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that just after 9pm on Sunday, their Special Operations Team was activated by Matrix Tracking to assist with a blue Renault Triber which had recently been hijacked in the Inanda area.

Powell said their team members immediately responded and the Durban North SAPS were contacted to assist. “Upon a short track, the vehicle was eventually recovered and found stripped in a property on Round The Green in the Sunningdale area. The homeowner was immediately apprehended by Durban North SAPS,” Powell said. “Upon further investigations, a set of numbers were also found on the property which belonged to a Toyota Hilux which had been reported stolen last month in the Ntuzuma area.

“Various car parts were also found on the scene and the homeowner could not provide a reasonable explanation as to how he had these items in his possession,” Powell said. A 52-year-old man was arrested after a hijacked Renault Triber and other vehicle parts were found on his property. | Marshall Security Durban North SAPS transported the suspect and the hijacked vehicle to a nearby police station for further investigation and processing, he said. “Well done yet again to our team, Matrix ground team and Durban North SAPS, working together and bringing criminals to book,” Powell said.