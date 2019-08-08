A man claimed he was hijacked after his car crashed in Hillcrest. Police are sending out a stern warning to members of the public not to open false cases. Picture supplied by the SAPS.

Durban - Police are sending out a stern warning to members of the public not to open false cases. Berea police have opened a case of defeating the ends of justice after an alleged crime victim reported that his vehicle was hijacked.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said according to the report made with police, he claimed that he was hijacked by three men on Cowey Road on 6 August at 5:20 pm.

"He further alleged that the suspects drove with him towards Molweni where he was dropped off in a bush by the suspects before they drove away,"Zwane said.

Police had opened a case of hijacking at the Berea police station and detectives took over the investigation.

Zwane said during the course of the investigation police officers quickly discovered that the same vehicle was used in the commission of a crime in Hillcrest.

"Three suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in the same vehicle. In their haste to flee the scene of crime the vehicle crashed and two suspects were arrested while the driver managed to escape,"Zwane said.

Police quickly realised that the so called victim only reported the hijacking to cover up the fact that the vehicle was used in the commission of a crime.

"He was then arrested and charged for defeating the ends of justice and is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon. Valuable police resources and manpower is wasted investigating these cases instead of concentrating to genuine cases,"Zwane said.

Daily News