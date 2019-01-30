Durban - eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has strongly condemned the disruption of city services at the city’s uMlazi branch on Wednesday. The disruption of services at the KwaMnyandu Mall led to services being disrupted for the day.

The disruption by the group of unknown individuals started at the uMlazi Parks Depot, before they headed to the city’s Sizakele Centre at the mall where customers were locked out of the office as a result.

“This behavior is completely uncalled for and illegal. We will ensure that we do everything within our means to put an end to this disruption. All security and police personnel have been deployed to all municipal offices and depots within the region to curb any further disruptions and ensure the safety of our staff and customers,” said Gumede.

The mayor said the services were closed for the rest of the day at the KwaMnyandu Mall and customers could seek assistance at their nearest community centre at the Umlazi Mega City branch.

Meanwhile, the city said on Facebook that refuse collection in uMlazi was set to resume this week. See the scheduled pick up days below.