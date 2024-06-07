Durban medal parade for SAAF staff

Durban — Members of the SA Air Force (SAAF), were rewarded for their loyalty and dedication during a medal parade in Durban on Thursday. Chief of the Air Force, Lieutenant-General Wiseman Mbambo, awarded the medals and certificates at the Air Force Base, formerly the Durban International Airport.

Colonel Mashadi Tswidi, Officer Commanding the Air Force Headquarters Unit, received the 20-year-long service medal and said she had always wanted to be involved in the Air Force. South African Air Force members marched during the medal awards at the Air Force Base in Durban. | KHAYA NGWENYA Independent Newspapers “I joined in 1995 and I was looking forward to becoming a soldier, and especially (in) the air force,” Tswidi said. She said that she joined the Air Force on May 1 1995, rising through the ranks from being an enlisted airman.

“My mustering is protection and I have been transferred to various units as an operational commander and also the officer commanding of the Protection Squadrons,” she said. Speaking on her highlights, she said: “I am the first black female regimental instructor in the Air Force. I am also the first female to become the Officer Commanding the Air Force Headquarters. Another highlight was that I was the parade commander during former president Nelson Mandela’s funeral. I have achieved a lot throughout my time at the Air Force.” Colonel Mashadi Tswidi, during the medals ceremony at the Air Force Base, Durban on Thursday. | KHAYA NGWENYA Independent Newspapers Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Bruce Fraser, was a part of the SAAF between 1999 and 2021. He said he served in Langebaan, Bloemfontein, at 17 Squadron and 15 Squadron.

“I received a 20-year bar for 20 years of good service. From the age of six, I have always wanted to join the air force because I have always wanted to fly – particularly helicopters,” he said. He said his grandfather had also been in the air force and was involved in World War II. Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Bruce Fraser recived a medal recognising his 20 years of service in the air force. | KHAYA NGWENYA Independent Newspapers Multiple rescue missions that included rescuing lost hikers, sailors who were sick at sea and flood victims had been part of the bread and butter.

Lieutenant-General Wiseman Mbambo, Chief of the Air Force, said that he was satisfied with the South SAAF strategy and that he was able to share his approval with the Air Force. He added: “The pillars of this strategy are: combat readiness, overall wellness, sustainability, space power, innovation, and best in class.” He concluded by sharing that 357 youth will be recruited by the Air Force Base Hoedspruit in Limpopo next month.

He said that this was testament to their commitment to building a brighter future for all South Africans. Chief of the Air Force, Lieutenant Wiseman Mbambo conferred medals to members at the Air Force base. | KHAYA NGWENYA Independent Newspapers Tshumelo Ikatelaho (General Service Medal) recipient Corporal Thandokuhle Siyaya Silver Service Medal (Apla)