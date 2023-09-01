Durban media personality chosen for prestigious programme in the US

Durban — A popular radio personality, Jacinta Ngobese, from KwaMashu, is jetting off to the US this week, as she is among a selected few to participate in the International Visitor Leader Programme (IVLP). Ngobese was selected by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) to be part of this prestigious international exchange.

Speaking to the Daily News, she expressed her gratitude to the university for remembering her name in such a big platform. “I’m out of words to describe the way I am feeling right now. I’m just overwhelmed with a mix of emotions. This is such a big deal for me,” she said. The IVLP exchanges enable participants to experience the US firsthand, connect with US counterparts, and share their respective cultures with US citizens and communities.

Jacinta Ngobese According to UKZN, various other media personalities and leaders from across the globe will participate in this three-week programme under the theme, Media Responsibility in an age of disinformation. Ngobese completed a degree in supply chain management and had a stint on radio when the varsity started a campus radio station. “I hope to sometime do a media-related degree as all the knowledge I have for media is self-taught and learning from the best in the industry,” said Ngobese.

She said her family were happy for her and supporting her all the way. “They are over the moon but it's a bit sad for my kids who really don’t understand. They only heard that I will be away for three weeks and that seems like a year to them, I’ve never been away for this long from them,” said Ngobese. She is an award-winning radio producer and currently airs the 9-12 show, Let’s Cruise with Jacinta at Vuma FM.

Ngobese said she hoped to learn some new things in this programme to share with her colleagues. “I am certain there is a lot to learn and the networking will go a long way to shape one’s future. The main thing about this year’s theme is dissecting information in this world full of fake news,” she said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.