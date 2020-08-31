Durban Metro plans to regulate funeral industry after spike in bogus undertakers

Durban - THE increase in bogus undertakers has prompted the eThekwini Municipality to regulate the industry. The city has invited all legal and illegal undertakers to register on the municipal database with the aim of monitoring the sector and curbing the rise in illegal undertakers. Thembinkosi Ngcobo, head of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit, said the municipality has witnessed a growing number of illegal undertakers dealing in headstones and plaques, which has had a negative impact not only on the business sector, but has affected grieving families. “The tough economic climate has given rise to bogus undertakers. As a city, we have had to find ways of regulating this industry. By encouraging these businesses to register, this will not only allow them to be on a database but to be part of empowerment programmes that will assist them to do business legally.” Ngcobo said illegal undertaking had affected grieving families as the bogus operators did not follow the rules, and it became difficult to identify a culprit if there was no register for all the operators.

“Death is a very sensitive issue. Over the past few years, it has come to our attention that some of the illegal operators have negatively affected our burial sites. It’s in our interest as the city to know everyone in this business so as to save grieving families further pain.

“There are cases where you find a tombstone engraved on both sides and you wonder where that stone came from. This database will enable us to stop people from cutting corners and breaking rules and regulations.”

An undertaker, who is a member of the KZN Funeral Directors’ Association and who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said the city’s move was long overdue.

“For years the unregistered undertakers have been cutting corners. It’s not easy to find them when shoddy work has been done. They don’t comply with health and other regulations, and that’s not fair for the registered operators who comply with all the rules and regulations,” said the undertaker.

Registration will start from tomorrow until September 30.

Registration forms can be obtained from the Delta Towers Building, seventh floor, 303 Dr Pixley kaSeme Street, or can be emailed on request.

