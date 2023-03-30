Durban Metro Police Service is not charging any fees to process recruitment applications

Durban — The Durban Metro Police Service has issued a warning that it does not charge any fees to process recruitment applications. On Thursday, Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu said: “Any persons requesting any form of financial remuneration in exchange for the successful processing of your application is participating in acts of corruption and should be reported to relevant authorities.

“The Durban Metro Police does not charge applicants any fees for their applications.” In January, Metro Police Service indicated that it was looking to fill at least 200 vacancies. At the end of January, the Daily News reported that 100 000 hopefuls scrambled for the 200 jobs.

Unions said that the high number of youths who applied for just 200 posts showed that the government had failed to address unemployment in the country. The unions were reacting to the revelation that almost 100 000 youths scrambled for the 200 vacancies. Metro Police deputy head, Sibonelo Mchunu confirmed that they had received close to 100 000 applications.

Mchunu said the Metro Police were aware of the high unemployment rate, but there was little it could do since they were allowed to hire only 200 applicants this year. The applicant will be controlling traffic and pedestrians at various facilities. The appointed person will also be issuing traffic offence notices, attending vehicle accident scenes and reporting details to the control room, as well as dealing with criminal offences and attending court to submit evidence. She or he will also be requested to perform point duties at traffic intersections where there are faulty or out-of-order traffic lights, as well as initiate necessary preliminary action at any emergency or disaster and attend to complaints from the public.