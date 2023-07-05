Durban model to strut for peace at pageant

Durban model Luleka Ntanzi, 22, from Newlands West is ready to walk on the Miss Grand South Africa 2023 pageant runway as a finalist in Pretoria. Miss Grand South Africa is an annual beauty pageant founded in 2015 by Commonwealth Pageant South Africa, led by Miss Grand South Africa 2015, Lenie Pieterse.

The pageant is known for its advocacy “End War and Violence”. Ntanzi, a public relations student and founding CEO of Fulminate NPO, is ready to strut for a good cause. She believes she will be a part of a beauty platform that encourages young women to strive for peace, fight for their dreams and create a place where they are safe.

Ntanzi says she is passionate about her country and will use this opportunity to inspire better change. “My passion is walking in the footsteps of the great woman before me in living out a life of significance and service. There are so many things that are a contributory factor to the rise of violence in our country! One of them being the low employment rate faced by the youth,” she said. Ntanzi believes in nurturing of talents, equipping skills and educating women about entrepreneurship.

“This can lead to self-employment and a great rise to the economic situation of our country, that can absolutely reduce poverty. Through all that we can achieve a non-violent society.” Ntanzi has initiated many programmes against violence and on youth empowerment. This included the recent one she hosted at the Bat Centre titled the “Ending War and Violence Conference,” Ntanzi said, “Engaging on not just violence, but education, entrepreneurship and mostly youth empowerment is key.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.