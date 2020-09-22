Durban musician who allegedly killed girlfriend to know soon if trial will proceed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - IT WILL be another two weeks before murder accused Durban musician Charles Ridgway learns whether or not his trial will proceed. He is accused of killing his girlfriend, 55-year-old Jennifer King, on January 12, 2019. She was found dead in her Forest Hills home. Her daughter Lee-Anne found her body on the bedroom floor. When Ridgway, 56, last appeared in August, the matter was adjourned until yesterday for a decision by the provincial director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Yesterday, prosecutor V Sewnath brought an application before magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe to have the matter adjourned.

He told the court the application was not a delay tactic, there were further particulars that still needed to be provided to the defence.

“The arresting officer I sought to give this information is now deceased,” said Sewnath.

Magistrate Hlophe granted the State’s application to have the matter adjourned until October.

Ridgway’s attorney asked that this be marked as the final adjournment.

“This is marked as a final remand on the matter for the director of prosecutions to make a decision if to proceed with the trial. On this day, the State must provide all the information required by the defence,” said Hlophe.

He added that Covid-19 also had a bearing on the delays in the case and the State had to be given time to make an informed decision.

It has been alleged the couple had an altercation on the Friday night before King’s death.

It’s alleged that King sustained bruises and was struck with an unknown object.

Ridgway was released on R2000 bail three days after the murder.

Daily News