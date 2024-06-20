Durban NGO empowered youth through festival

Durban — A Durban non-government organisation Destiny Fulfilled, recently held a festival to not only uplift the youth, but also strengthen bonds within the community and drive positive change within the school environment. The festival took place at Greenwood Park Primary School on Monday. The NGO’s visionary, Michelle Tryon, emphasised the profound significance of the Youth Fest. She highlighted how the event has evolved into a symbol of youth empowerment, family bonding, and community development.

Community members attending the Youth Fest. | Supplied “We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who made this event a monumental success. It would not have been possible without the unwavering support and collaboration from all corners of our community. We are especially thankful to our sponsors who supported us. “This statement encapsulates the collaborative effort and community spirit that made the Youth Fest a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on all who participated and reinforcing the values of empowerment, unity and support within the community,” she concluded. Live performance. | Supplied In their statement, Destiny Fulfilled said that at the heart of the event, it also aimed to promote youth empowerment and resilience.

They said, “Beyond showcasing talent, it provided invaluable opportunities for young people to shadow and gain hands-on experience in various aspects of event management. Moreover, the fest served as a means to raise sponsorships and funds for junior heroes excelling in sports or participating in international exchange programmes, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to supporting local youth.” “These activities not only entertained but also provided local residents with a platform to showcase their businesses, thereby boosting the economic vitality of the community,” they continued. Stalls during the Youth Fest. | Supplied The Youth Fest, in its second year, offered a rich tapestry of activities that engaged participants of all ages. Attendees enjoyed a diverse line up of live music performances, featuring solo acts, bands, dance routines, DJs, and poetry readings. Headlined by Crystal T, C-Note, Lex LaFoy, Jamy-Lee Simons, Nu Savoys, The Good Groove, DJ Craigy, Kurt, Carlo, Doogie, Mr Sanele and the Parkhill Students.